A little-known civilian watchdog board whose responsibilities include monitoring the civil rights compliance of U.S. spy agencies is barely hanging on to life.The Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board , a bipartisan entity that emerged from the surveillance state that mushroomed after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, no longer has an executive director,"PCLOB is comatose," said Gregory Nojeim, senior counsel at the Center for Democracy & Technology, a Washington-based group that advocates for a free internet. "This is a case where you have to crawl before you run a marathon. PCLOB can't even crawl."Of the board's five members, all of whom were seated in 2012 or 2013, only one, Elisebeth B. Collins, remains.The latest to drop off, Rachel L. Brand, saw her term end Feb. 21 and has been nominated to become associate attorney general at the Justice Department.The board, whose staff holds security clearances, is empoweredIn short, the board acts as an intermediary between the government and the public on intelligence matters. Despite its broad mandate, the board does not have a high profile."I'm not sure many senators know what PCLOB is. It's pretty obscure," said Alan Butler, senior counsel of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, a public interest research center in Washington.Butler called the board "an essential component of intelligence oversight" and said that even President Donald Trump, who voiced concern over the weekend about the government tapping his telephones , should offer support for the board's work."Ordinary citizens are rightfully concerned, as the president is, over abuses of intelligence authorities,"While the board was born out of what is commonly called the 9/11 Commission in 2007, it didn't really begin work until 2012. The White House appoints its chairperson, and the Senate must confirm its other four members."If PCLOB is exempted from the sunshine laws, it will become just another agency captured by the intelligence community," Nojeim said.