Protesters have gathered outside the Dutch consulate in Istanbul venting their anger after the Netherlands barred Turkey's foreign minister from landing in Rotterdam and deported its family minister. The protesters pelted the consulate building with eggs.

Hundreds of people turned out despite the rain carrying Turkish national flags and placards reading "yes," in reference to the country's upcoming constitutional referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayip Erdogan, reports Ruptly news agency.

Some also chanted anti-Dutch slogans and pelted the consulate building with eggs.

A similar rally, which also attracted hundreds of participants, took place in front of the Dutch embassy in the capital, Ankara, Anadolu news agency reported.