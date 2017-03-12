© Ruptly

Hundreds of people turned out despite the rain carrying Turkish national flags and placards reading "yes," in reference to the country's upcoming constitutional referendum on expanding the powers of President Recep Tayip Erdogan, reports Ruptly news agency.Some also chanted anti-Dutch slogans and pelted the consulate building with eggs.A similar rally, which also attracted hundreds of participants, took place in front of the Dutch embassy in the capital, Ankara, Anadolu news agency reported.