You ate processed foods

You are intolerant to lactose, gluten or another food

You may have eaten too much meat or dairy

You ate certain vegetables

You just finished a course of antibiotics

Your gut bacteria is imbalanced

You're taking too many vitamins

Irritable bowel disease (IBD)

Short bowel disease

Food poisoning (such as Salmonella or E. coli)

Celiac disease

Cystic fibrosis

Chronic pancreatitis

Ways to get your digestive system in tip-top shape

Ditch processed foods. As explained above, these can make your poop smell, and mess with every system in your body. They're not worth it.

Eat whole, nutritious foods based around plants. Grass-fed meats, organic poultry and organic dairy are nutritious and can be enjoyed in moderation, but keep the focus on fresh vegetables, fruits, nuts and legumes.



Add probiotic foods to your diet, such as kefir, natural yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut. Prebiotic veggies are great, too. Eating prebiotic veggies and probiotic foods on a regular basis can help to heal your gut.

Exercise. Sedentary behavior can slow down your digestion. Stay active to keep things moving smoothly.

Hydrate. Make sure you're drinking at least eight glasses of water per day — you may need more if you're doing intense exercise.