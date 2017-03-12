© EPA/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL

New York City's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will refrain from publishing information on the causes of death of the Russian ambassador to the UN, Vitaly Churkin, as the case falls under the regulations for diplomatic immunity, Dan Linden, the ABC global head of social media twittered on Friday.Decision of New York City authorities to refrain from making public the causes of death of the Russian ambassador to the UN fully meets the principles of inviolability of private life and diplomatic immunitfy, a spokesperson for the Russian mission to the UN told TASS:"We regard the decision of the New York City Law Department as the one that fully complies with the principles of inviolability of private life and diplomatic immunity."Vitaly Churkin, who held the position of Russia's Ambassador to the UN since April 8, 2006, died on February 20, just a day before he would have turned 65 years old. The Russian Foreign Ministry said he died in his office.President Vladimir Putin awarded the Order of Courage to him posthumously.