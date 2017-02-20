Puppet Masters
Russian ambassador to UN Vitaly Churkin has died suddenly in New York, one day before turning 65
RT
Mon, 20 Feb 2017 18:31 UTC
Churkin would have turned 65 on Tuesday.
The announcement "of the untimely passing away of Ambassador Vitaly Churkin this morning" was met with shock when it was delivered during a session at the UN headquarters.
"He was a dear colleague of all of us, a deeply committed diplomat of his country and one of the finest people we have known," a UN official who delivered the news to her colleagues said.
The moment of silence in Churkin's memory was announced at the UN.
"He was an outstanding person. He was brilliant, bright, a great diplomat of our age," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told RT, adding that the news of Churkin's death was "completely shocking."
President Putin has expressed his condolences to Churkin's family and to all Russian diplomats.
Churkin fell ill in his office at Russia's UN mission and was taken to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, where he died Monday, AP reported, citing Russia's deputy UN ambassador, Vladimir Safronkov. The cause of death wasn't immediately known, the agency reported.
"He has been such a regular presence here that I am actually quite stunned. Our thoughts go to his family, to his friends and to his government," Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for the UN secretary-general's office said, as quoted by Reuters.
"He was a strong-willed, resolute, and dutiful person, who was admired by his colleagues and envied by his enemies," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told RT.
Russia's UN Ambassador spared no effort and devoted his life and strength "to the fight for a brighter future for this world," Ryabkov said, adding that Churkin's death is "a great loss not only for diplomacy, but for the country in general."
The profession of a diplomat "has become much more hectic than it used to be in the past," Churkin said earlier this month in an interview with RT, which was one of his last. "It is stressful," he said.
"Unfortunately, the world has not become more stable than it used to be," Churkin told RT's Aleksey Yaroshevsky.
Before he was appointed to represent Russia at the UN in May 2006, the diplomat served as ambassador to Belgium, ambassador to Canada, and liaison ambassador to NATO and the Western European Union (WEU).
In the 2000s he was ambassador at large at Russia's Foreign Ministry, while in the early 1990s he served as the special representative of the Russian president to the talks on the former Yugoslavia.
Comment: Our condolences to his family, friends and the Russian government.
Reader Comments
I find this suspicious... I mean, the second Russian ambassador dead a few months apart?! I know we should wait for the official announcement of cause, but WTF??
We know this is US deep state modus operandi, we know they've moved up a gear in provocations in all spheres against Russia, we know they're itching for war, we know they're psychos...
RIP Vitaly Churkin
Sorry to hear that. Rest in peace Vitaly Churkin.
This has been happening too often. I know that its early to say what happened, but i am highly suspicious, and angry.
Re-posted from earlier article: I am very sad at this news. Not just because of who Mr. Churkin is and what he has done for peace and for the Russian people, but because his death occurred in an 'enemy' country. England, Turkey and the U.S. have, by their actions and words shown themselves to be enemies of Russia, and I am sure other nations (Canada, Australia and many small European countries) can be classified as such.
I went searching on Google today for a list of prominent Russians who have died recently in the U.S.. Google has shown itself to be a good servant of the U.S. government by ignoring what I typed and instead gave me all the Syrians and Ukrainians that Russia is supposed to have killed.
How many prominent Russians have died in suspicious circumstances outside of Russia? Mr. Mikhail Lesin, founder of RT died in the U.S., Mr. Litvinenko died in Britain, Mr. Berezovsky died in the U.S., Mr. Perepilichny died in Britain, Mr. Karlov died in Turkey and now Mr. Churkin has passed in the U.S.
Coincidence you say? Perhaps, but in light of the U.S. lawmaker who wants to kill 'friends and associates of Putin' to 'make Russia pay', I would say this is not a coincidence and that Mr. Churkin is a casualty of war. One that Russia is not going to take lightly.
Right behind ya compatriot
Ohhh lala!!!! This is big, one way or another.
RIP Мистер Vitaly Churkin
....he was hunted down.
