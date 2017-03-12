© Elize Schulzke



The University of Toronto professor wrapped up his capital speaking tour with a presentation at the Ottawa Public Library auditorium, the second of two sold-out speeches hosted by right-wing group Act! for Canada.On their website, the group's slogan is "rising in defense of our security, our liberty, our values."Peterson has courted controversy since he publicly denounced gender-neutral pronouns and Bill C-16, which would protect them in law.The gender-identity issue is just one of many "politically correct" issues and conduct opposed by Peterson.The hundreds who filled the library courtyard around the gallery far outnumbered the five solemn, bundled-up faces in front. But the protesters' opposition remained resolute."I'm here because the ideas that Peterson stands for promotes hatred," said one female protester, who asked not to be identified. "We can't tolerate hate against the trans community, because it means we all lose."The morning of the event she thought she would be joined by many of her comrades from Thursday's demonstration at Peterson's lecture at the National Gallery of Canada.But there was conflicting data on the event's Facebook page after a library official allegedly told one of the protesters that Peterson's lecture had been cancelled, then told another organizer that the event was still on.As the clock ticked, confusion grew on the site and eventually, the "official" protest was cancelled, although opponents were encouraged to show the flag on their own.The University of Toronto has expressed discomfort over Peterson's speeches, sending him two warning letters that his speech may violate the Ontario Human Rights Code.Despite the cautions, the professor still runs a YouTube channel where he posts weekly videos with titles like "leftist mumbo-jumbo" and "why few women are in positions of power."His polarizing speech may rub some the wrong way, but it was music to the ears of the couple of hundred of people who packed the mid-sized auditorium."Make America Great Again" hats were bobbing up and down as their owners nodded in agreement with Peterson's points.The protesters said they weren't there looking for a fight, but a conversation."We were hoping for a question and answer period but as you can see we're standing outside," said a second anonymous protester. "Freedom of speech is important and I believe he's exercising that, but his free speech is dangerous."