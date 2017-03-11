© Jack Guez/Agence France-Presse



CENTCOM commander Gen. Joseph Votel said that the United States and Iraq were working on a five-year plan to keep US forces in Iraq after the defeat of Daesh.after the defeat of Daesh terrorist group, Central Command (CENTCOM) commander Gen. Joseph Votel said on Thursday."We are working with the GoI [government of Iraq] to finalize a five-year plan to ensure enhanced cooperation," Votel said in written testimony for the US Senate Armed Services Committee.Votel emphasized that Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was a willing partner and had clearly stated a desire for continued US support after Islamic State is defeated.The Pentagon maintains US troops are supporting Iraqi forces in an advise and assist role in counter-Daesh operations at the invitation of the government.In October, then-State Department spokesman John Kirby said there was no agreement between the two governments on a sustained US troop presence after Daesh is defeated.