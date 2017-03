Personally, I try not to take my phone to any serious negotiations. Till now I've been staying out of trouble.

Pro tip from Russia's Foreign Minister: Leave your phone at home when you're negotiating Syrian ceasefiresRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has touched our hearts , again.We wish there was a Truman Show starring Lavrov, so we could watch Sergei mow his lawn and tell Merkel directly to her face that she's a hypocritical witch — all day, every day.During a meeting with his German counterpart, Lavrov was asked about the recent Wikileaks "Vault 7" dump, which details the CIA's global covert hacking program.Lavrov noted that the CIA is able to hack refrigerators, and gave all aspiring foreign ministers some free advice:This is a seriously great man.