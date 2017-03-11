Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has touched our hearts, again.
We wish there was a Truman Show starring Lavrov, so we could watch Sergei mow his lawn and tell Merkel directly to her face that she's a hypocritical witch — all day, every day.
During a meeting with his German counterpart, Lavrov was asked about the recent Wikileaks "Vault 7" dump, which details the CIA's global covert hacking program.
Lavrov burst out laughing: "Where do I begin?"
Lavrov noted that the CIA is able to hack refrigerators, and gave all aspiring foreign ministers some free advice:
This is a seriously great man.Personally, I try not to take my phone to any serious negotiations. Till now I've been staying out of trouble.
