a major U.S. oil company:
Rosneft, an oil corporation majority-owned by the Russian government, says it has the right to claim an ownership stake in U.S. oil company Citgo Petroleum if Citgo's cash-strapped parent company defaults on billions in loans, according to a lien Rosneft recently filed in Delaware. If that claim succeeds, Rosneft, which is run by one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, would own a sizable chunk of a company that is among the 10 largest petroleum refiners in America.Please! Please do it. Just imagine a Russian-owned Citgo drilling for oil in Texas or wherever. It would be so, so beautiful.
This is especially amazing when we recall what Novak said earlier this week:
"Despite the sanctions that were imposed on a number of our companies, our oil and gas sector has managed not only to overcome the difficulties but even to demonstrate positive dynamics. In the past two years, Russia's oil output has gone up by 400,000 barrels," he said.Ah, the simple joys of a "small debt load".
"The financial status of our companies is much, much better than of many foreign companies," he said. "They have a small debt load, the debt/EBITDA ration of less than 1, and a small credit indebtedness.
Here is a Russia Insider artist rendition of the near future (compliments of MS Paint):
