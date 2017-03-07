© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Sputnik



Russia's parliamentary majority United Russia party and Italian Euroskeptics Lega Nord (North League) have signed an agreement pledging to promote peace and cooperation with respect to other nations' traditions and interests.United Russia MP and the member of the State Duma International Relation Committee Sergey Zheleznyak told reporters about the agreement on Tuesday.," Zheleznyak said.He added that he was confident that Russian and Italian voters wanted to live in peace and safety and wanted to have an opportunity to work and cooperate with all nations and peoples without any damage to their own national traditions and interests."Russia is a neighbor to European countries.We're sure that it's important to exchange experiences in all important spheres and to step up cooperation with nations that conduct responsible policies in the sphere of security and bringing out their national potentials," he said.Lega Nord is nationalist party that declares its primary objective as broader autonomy for the Padania region. The party is represented in the Italian parliament and has been a longtime ally of Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia., emphasizing that these measures inflict significant damage to the Italian economy. The party's leader, Matteo Salvini, paid a visit to Crimea in 2014, after the republic's reunification with Russia and promised to repeat this visit in the nearest future.