Puppet Masters
Trump issues new travel ban for 6 Muslim-majority countries, excludes Iraq (Update)
RT
Mon, 06 Mar 2017 16:33 UTC
The order halts the issuance of new US visas to citizens of Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen for the next 90 days.
Iraq, which was included in the January ban, was left off the list this time after the government in Baghdad agreed to increase cooperation with the US on background checks for its citizens applying for visas, AP reported.
Iraqi Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal called the decision "an important step in the right direction" that "consolidates the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, and at their forefront the war on terrorism."
The new order also imposes a 120-day halt on refugee admissions from the six countries. Legal permanent residents ('Green Card' holders) from the countries will not be affected, however, Reuters reported citing a fact sheet supplied by the administration. Trump's senior aide Kellyanne Conway provided confirmation in an interview with Fox News on Monday.
"If you have travel docs, if you actually have a visa, if you are a legal permanent resident, you are not covered under this particular executive action," Conway said, adding that the new order will go into effect on March 16.
The new order also includes exemptions such as business or medical travel and gives room for waivers on a case-by-case basis.
In the 90-day review period, Homeland Security is supposed to define a new set of requirements for travel to the US, and recommend restrictions for countries that do not comply.
Comment: The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed relief that it has been exempted from the US travel ban:
The list of countries initially included Iraq, which has was removed after the Iraqi government put more stringent vetting measures in place, including more comprehensive visa screening and data sharing with the United States.
"The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expresses a deep relief at the executive decision of the US President, Donald Trump, which includes an exemption on Iraqis from the travel ban to the United States of America. The decision is an important step in the right direction, it consolidates the strategic alliance between Baghdad and Washington in many fields, and at their forefront the war on terrorism," foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Jamal said in a statement.
The country was also taken off the list to recognize Iraqi efforts in battling Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Thousands of Iraqis have fought side-by-side with or worked as translators for American soldiers since the invasion of 2003, with many having to flee after receiving threats. Two generals, Defense Secretary James Mattis and National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom are veterans of the Iraq conflict, reportedly persuaded Trump that a travel ban would hinder cooperation on fighting IS on the ground in Iraq, and failed to take into consideration the sacrifices the Iraqi people have made.
