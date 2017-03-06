© Blogs Financial Times

I don't belong to any political party. However the Ba'ath Party led by Bashar al-Assad is the main and best one for most of us; the key point is this party's priority is about the unification of the whole Arab Nation. Therefore it is careful about the plot of removing the 'Arab' feature from the political party as it would present the opportunity for federalization, partition and ultimately destruction of the United State. The other party, the SSNP The Syrian Socialist National Party removed the word 'Arab' and seeks only Greater Syria. But then Syria would lose its national identity. I believe in the Ba'ath party principles, which the US and its allies are trying to break apart.

Far from being a 'dictator' President Assad leads a progressive, modern, secular state which is being attacked because of its independence.Ba'athism,combines Arab nationalism with socialist ideas, high quality secular education, a mixed economy, and a strong central government that oversees a secular society in which all religions are treated equally and worship is freely allowed.It was a philosophy adopted by several post-colonial Arab states. With the exception of a few occasions where Ba'athists argued over whether or not to pursue Nasserist Pan-Arabism, modern Ba'ath parties concentrate on a single state, although many still see Pan-Arabism as a noble ideal. This especially became the case after theYoung Syria was fraught with war and political instability. The joint Arab war against Israel in 1948 led to a military coup in Syria in 1949, followed by another coup in 1954. It was only when President Nasser formed the United Arab Republic in 1958, a country comprising Syria and Egypt, that Syria finally achieved some peace and stability. But shortly after, in 1961 and largely due to Syrian officials feeling dissatisfied that the majority of senior positions in the UAR being held by Egyptians, the union between Syria and Egypt was dissolved, leading once again to political instability in Syria.However theas it set the precedent for the current Ba'athist model of governance led by Bashar al-Assad. Syrians see 1963 as a huge step in introducing modernity to the country. Women were allowed access to higher secular education, big infrastructure projects were introduced as well as mass literacy programs. It is worth noting thatLife for Syrians continued to improve when moderateThe developments under Hafez al-Assad brought a significant degree of peace and stability in spite of Syria joining in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war and policing certain parts of Lebanon during the Lebanese civil war.Bashar al-Assad succeeded his father upon Hafez al-Assad's death in 2000, and continues his father's legacy of Ba'athism.For a state that is surrounded by enemies and which has beenit makes sense for Bashar al-Assad's government to take a tough line towards certain dissident elements, especially those entering the country from outside, who might be foreign agents threatening the safety and security of Syrians.When looking at current events in Syria from this wider historical perspective, which is the only realistic perspective, it is clear thatImporting that to very different society of Syria would be a guarantee for more instability, destruction and violence.Syria is a new state, especially when measured by the standards of ancient imperialist powers who for many centuries sought to colonise the Arab world. Liberal north European models of democracy and governance have no relevance in a country still in the process of establishing its national identity, something it has only been over the last four decades.Indeed,His government and parliament are comprised of all sects and religions: Alawites, Shi'as, Sunnis, Orthodox Christians and other varieties of Christianity.While Saddam Hussein's variant of Ba'athism was more distinctive, corresponding to the various existing factions in Iraq and containing elements of ancient Mesopotamian civilisations adapted to Arab nationalism, Syrian Ba'athism has remained consistent and true to its roots.It is for this reason that Bashar al-Assad's government hasThe independent Syrian writer Afra'a Dagher puts it thusTherefore one can say with confidence thatEither way, they agitate for the violation of international law.