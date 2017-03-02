© Allan Evans/Facebook



An American man who claims to be a descendant of the last king of Wales has vowed to return to Britain and overthrow Prince Charles as heir to the throne.Allan Verno Evans, 55, placed an ad in The Times of London on Tuesday claiming he is the rightful heir to the throne and will launch a bid for his "royal historical estate" in just 30 days.The Colorado man says he has traced an unbroken line of primogeniture, the right of succession belonging to the firstborn child, back to the third century.Evans claims he is a descendant of Cunedda - an early Welsh leader of the 5th century who, according to legend, was sent to the region to stop Irish and Pict incursions.The American alleges that he descends from John Evans Sr. of Aberfraw Parish, Anglesey, who, according to the advert, "was politically assassinated and the last known King of Wales."Although he says he will assume the "Royal Title and Crown of Wales" within a month, Evans kindly assures the British public that he will wait until after the Queen dies before assuming the throne, "out of greatest and most deepest respect."He closes the ad by promising that "freedom and egalitarianism shall be promoted," while vowing to make Great Britain "great once again.""For the legend was not a myth but was indeed true, and more than a mere Tolkien story, that the men of the West are now returning and now is the time of the return of the king," he added.The notice says he will take ownership of his "historic royal estate" named after the 7th Viscount Bulkeley, who died in 1822. This would appear to include the ruined Baron Hill country house on Anglesey."I am technically under police protection," Williams-Bulkeley said.Evans took legal action in the US in 2012, claiming his ancestry entitled him to 400 acres in Twiggs County, Georgia, including 35 homes and a church. The claim, worth $4 million (£3.3mn), was dismissed.It emerged last month that the US may become an "associate member" of the Commonwealth, thanks to President Donald Trump's reported love of the UK and Queen Elizabeth II.The plan, which is said to be backed by the Queen, is for the Commonwealth Society to open a branch in the US, amid efforts to use the Commonwealth as a platform to develop international relations.The modern Commonwealth, which dates back to 1949, is made up of 53 countries, of which 16 have Her Majesty the Queen as head of state.