Philip Bilden, Donald Trump's pick for navy secretary, has withdrawn from consideration for the post due to problems with separating himself from his business interests. The White House and the Pentagon had said he was "100 percent committed" to the post.Last year the businessman retired from the private equity firm HarbourVest Partners after 25 years.Trump nominated 52-year-old Bilden, who was an intelligence officer in the Army Reserve from 1986-1996, to lead the navy last month.A little over a week ago, two sources told CBS News that Trump's nominee for navy secretary may withdraw his nomination, however.According to the sources, Bilden has faced difficulty separating himself from his financial interests.The White House rushed to deny the report, however."Those people would be wrong," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tweeted. "Just spoke with him and he is 100% committed to being the next SECNAV pending Senate confirm," he added.The Pentagon then issued a statement, saying Bilden had remained committed to serving as navy secretary and that Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis was confident Bilden was "the right leader" to reshape the Navy and Marine Corps.The latest development leaves Trump and Mattis without nominees to head both the navy and army.Vincent Viola, a retired paratrooper, former chairman of NYMEX, and current owner of the NHL's Florida Panthers team whom the Republican president had picked to be secretary of the army, withdrew earlier this month."Secretary Mattis is disappointed but understands and respects Mr. Viola's decision," a Pentagon statement said, Reuters reported.Sources told the Military Times that Viola, 61, had pulled out over his inability to get around strict Defense Department rules concerning his family businesses.