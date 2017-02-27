The unit, called "Eagle" which is part of the Israeli elite intelligence force, infiltrated for some 500 into the southern Syrian territories on a mission for gathering intelligence info.The exact location where the infiltration took place hasn't been released for security considerations.A video published by Channel 2 showed reporter Dani Kashmaru accompanying the soldiers in a night mission.The report disclosed that the elite unit made use of advanced and sophisticated eavesdropping devices to monitor the battles fought between the Syrian Army and hardline groups in the area.Israeli warplanes have repeatedly targeted Syrian Army positions under the pretext of preventing sophisticated weapons from reaching the Lebanese Hezbollah group.