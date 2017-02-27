"As a result of strong condemnation of the Ukrainian side's actions, the military leadership of Ukraine has found the strength in itself and was able to drive the radical nationalists out of the Donetsk filtration station," Basurin announced.Continuing, the DPR commander warned:"For our part, we are ready," Basurin said, "to ensure the safety of repair crews to carry out restoration work at the Donetsk Filtration Station, but unfortunately the Ukrainian side has refused to do the same, which has resulted in all sorts of delays in restoring the station. This fits into the general plan of the humanitarian blockade of Donbass by Ukrainian authorities."Basurin concluded: "We remind you that up to half a million residents of the Donetsk People's Republic, including those on the territory temporarily occupied by Ukrainian armed forces, suffer from such irresponsible actions of Ukrainian troops and their leadership. But this absolutely does not bother the Ukrainian authorities, because they do not care about the fate of ordinary civilians."