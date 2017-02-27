Yesterday, February 26th, the deputy commander of the Donetsk People's Republic, Eduard Basurin, reported at a press conference that Ukrainian forces have forced neo-Nazi radicals to vacate the Donetsk Water Filtration Station which they occupied back on February 25th.

"As a result of strong condemnation of the Ukrainian side's actions, the military leadership of Ukraine has found the strength in itself and was able to drive the radical nationalists out of the Donetsk filtration station," Basurin announced.

Continuing, the DPR commander warned: "Nevertheless, the enemy has continued to reinforce its bunkers near the station, which is a fundamental violation of the agreements adopted earlier in Minsk with the signature guarantees of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on March 15, 2015."

"For our part, we are ready," Basurin said, "to ensure the safety of repair crews to carry out restoration work at the Donetsk Filtration Station, but unfortunately the Ukrainian side has refused to do the same, which has resulted in all sorts of delays in restoring the station. This fits into the general plan of the humanitarian blockade of Donbass by Ukrainian authorities."

Basurin concluded: "We remind you that up to half a million residents of the Donetsk People's Republic, including those on the territory temporarily occupied by Ukrainian armed forces, suffer from such irresponsible actions of Ukrainian troops and their leadership. But this absolutely does not bother the Ukrainian authorities, because they do not care about the fate of ordinary civilians."