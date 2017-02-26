Society's Child
Large sewage spill into the Tijuana River, Mexico, fouls air and ocean north of the border
The Sacramento Bee
Sat, 25 Feb 2017 12:33 UTC
Serge Dedina, the mayor of Imperial Beach, California, said residents of his city and other coastal communities just north of the border have complained about a growing stench. Dedina criticized federal officials in the U.S. and Mexico for not alerting people to the spill.
"Border authorities charged with managing sewage infrastructure and reporting these spills must do better and be held accountable for this act," Dedina said in a statement Saturday. He called for the resignation of Edward Drusina, chief of the international water commission, over his lack of attention to cross-border sewage flows.
Officials with the commission didn't immediately return calls from The Associated Press seeking comment Saturday. The mayor said his office will seek an investigation into the spill and its aftermath, adding that U.S. officials "must make fixing sewage infrastructure a priority and issue of national security."
San Diego County beaches, which typically would be closed by such a spill, already were off-limits to swimmers and surfers because of runoff as a result of recent storms, Dedina said.
Over the years, several large sewage spills on both sides of the border have worsened conditions in the Tijuana River, one of the most polluted waterways in the country, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper. Old sewage infrastructure in Tijuana, Mexico, and the lack of any plumbing in some residences there have been blamed for the problem.
Imperial Beach, popular among surfers, was closed for days in 2012 after a pipe broke in Tijuana and spewed nearly 3 million gallons of sewage into the ocean.
Comment: This reoccurring sewage crisis has a history of ongoing negligence. As one example of many, in April, 2012, another ruptured pipeline dumped 2M gallons of raw sewage into the ocean from the Tijuana River, closing adjacent beaches because of high bacteria counts. A sewage treatment plant, built to solve this problem, unfortunately does not capture subsequent sewage flows having been brilliantly located outside the regulatory reach and without enforcement action. For the public involved, this stinks.
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
