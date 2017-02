© The Christian Science Monitor

a group opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Some believe that the moveunder United States President Donald Trump. Butsay they believe the move is temporary, and that militaryFor several years, the CIA has provided training and other forms of assistance to rebel groups in Syria, such as the New Syrian Force, which operate under the umbrella of the FSA.However, it appears that theCorrespondents from the Reuters news agency said they confirmed the change in policy byoperating under the FSA. These commanders told Reuters that they had not been given anyfor the sudden termination of all CIA assistance.from Barack Obama to Donald Trump. Some in Washington, as well as some members of rebel factions in Syria, are concerned that the change in the CIA's stancein the White House. During his election campaign, Mr. Trump said repeatedly that he would end America's overt and covert support for the FSA and would focus instead on defeating the Islamic State.But the rebel commanders themselves told Reuters thata Sunni militant group that was previously affiliated with al-Qaeda. The rebels said that the CIA was concerned that weaponry provided to the FSA would end up in the hands of jihadist militants, so it temporarily halted its support until Jabhat Fateh al-Sham could be pushed back by FSA forces. Reuters published comments bywho were familiar with the CIA's operations in Syria. They told the newspaper thatAdditionally, said Reuters, Mr. Trump's policy in Syria remains unknown. Several newspapers and news agencies contacted the CIA asking for comments, but the agency declined all requests on Wednesday.