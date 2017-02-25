© Kate Munsch / Reuters
At least one intelligence officer determined that President Donald Trump's executive order banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim nations was supported with insufficient evidence, based on information obtained from the Department of Homeland Security.

A draft document procured by the Associated Press reveals that President Trump's travel ban was met with at least some criticism at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The report noted that the majority of countries included in the travel ban posed little threat to the US. In addition, it determined that out of 82 people identified as committing to planning to commit attacks inspired by foreign powers, over half were from the US

The report's authenticity was not questioned by DHS spokeswoman Gillian Christensen, who emphasized: "While DHS was asked to draft a comprehensive report on this issue, the document you're referencing was commentary from a single intelligence source versus an official, robust document with thorough interagency sourcing."

She went on to call the report "incomplete."

White House spokesman Michael Short concurred and claimed it was not the entirety of the report requested by Trump. He said he believes "the intel community is combining resources to put together a comprehensive report using all available sources, not just open sources, and which is driven by data, not politics."

The government identified terrorists, or wannabe terrorists, who came from 26 countries but ultimately included only Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen. Pakistan was the second most common nation of origin followed by Somalia, Bangladesh, Cuba, Ethiopia, Iraq and Uzbekistan.

Iraq and Somalia were the only ones found to have repeat offenders, while Iran, Sudan and Yemen were the countries of origin for one attacker each. It did not include Syrians and made no mention of Libya.

The report also mentioned that the risks posed by terrorist organizations in Iran, Libya, Somalia and Sudan posed little threat to the US and were primarily risks only to their region.

The report was allegedly prepared for the Trump administration following the ruling from the 9th Circuit Court that upheld a previous federal ruling halting enforcement of the travel ban.