Puppet Masters
Polish government backs Baltic Strait canal project to allow ships to bypass Russian waters
RT
Sat, 25 Feb 2017 16:32 UTC
The law, which was supported by 401 out of 460 MPs at the Sejm, now requires approval by the upper house, the Senate.
Last May, the government of Poland made the decision to build a channel, connecting the Vistula Lagoon and the Gdansk Bay on the Baltic Sea.
It's planned that the channel will be about 1.3 kilometers (0.8 miles wide) and around 5 meters (16 feet deep) to allow vessels of up to 20 meters (65 feet) wide and with maximum draft of 4 meters (13 feet) to access Elblag port.
The construction work on the $216.6 million project is expected to start in 2018 and completed in four years' time. The route, which the channel will take, is yet to be determined.
The government explained that the project is essential for the defense and security of the Polish state.
"It is impermissible for an eastern border of the EU and a NATO border to be 100 percent under Russian control, for security to be threatened that way. This is the main argument we will put to the EU and which will be met with full understanding," Marek Grobarczyk, Poland's minister of maritime economy and inland navigation, said last year.
The project will go ahead despite environmentalists' warning that the construction would disrupt the migration routes of various animal species.
"The canal construction plan will be carried out in compliance with EU law... and above all with environmental norms," Grobarczyk added.
Currently, the ships have to go through Russian territorial waters to enter Elblag, which is regulated by a special navigation deal signed by Moscow and Warsaw.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Iraqi airstrikes on Syria are legal, here's why...
- Ex-UK ambassador to Moscow: 'I'm surprised Russians not blamed for bad weather'
- Pelosi wants probe into Priebus' 'Outrageous breach of FBI independence'
- Trump administration instructed CIA to freeze support for anti-Assad rebels in Syria
- Emailgate: Untold saga of Clinton Foundation's ties with defense contractors
- Man goes on car rampage in German city, injures 3, shot by police
- Rules of Identification: Pentagon to refer to terrorist group Islamic State the same way Trump does
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Mercy or protecting perverts? Pope Francis quietly reducing sanctions against some pedophile priests
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Dangerous precedent: Arkansas prosecutors want to force Amazon to release Echo device audio data
- Pope Francis warns of coming global conflict over water
- FOX News exposed hosting fake Swedish 'security advisor'
- The War on Cash and the criminalization of financial independence
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- DHS report disputes need for Trump travel ban
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Israeli media reports new Saudi spy chief secretly visited Israel, Palestinian autonomy
- Iraqi airstrikes on Syria are legal, here's why...
- Ex-UK ambassador to Moscow: 'I'm surprised Russians not blamed for bad weather'
- Pelosi wants probe into Priebus' 'Outrageous breach of FBI independence'
- Trump administration instructed CIA to freeze support for anti-Assad rebels in Syria
- Emailgate: Untold saga of Clinton Foundation's ties with defense contractors
- FOX News exposed hosting fake Swedish 'security advisor'
- DHS report disputes need for Trump travel ban
- Israeli media reports new Saudi spy chief secretly visited Israel, Palestinian autonomy
- Polish government backs Baltic Strait canal project to allow ships to bypass Russian waters
- Former Director Of IMF Gets Prison Time For Fraud by a Spanish Court
- Ukrainian forces capture water filtration plant in Donetsk - residents fear it's being wired for demolition
- Bosnian Muslims appeal UN top court's ruling which cleared Serbia of 1990s 'genocide'
- Iran complies with nuclear deal, slashes low-enriched uranium stockpile
- The truth about 'Digital India'
- Unofficial US-North Korea talks dropped after State Department denies visa to top official
- The Georgian connection: How American weapons are being smuggled to Syria - and who's profiting from it
- Who's responsible for the rising number of anti-Muslim hate crimes in the US?
- Russia's military experience in Syria has only made her stronger
- Eurasia integration: A three-speed affair
- 35 people killed, dozens injured as bombers attack military facilities in Homs, Syria
- Man goes on car rampage in German city, injures 3, shot by police
- Rules of Identification: Pentagon to refer to terrorist group Islamic State the same way Trump does
- Mercy or protecting perverts? Pope Francis quietly reducing sanctions against some pedophile priests
- Dangerous precedent: Arkansas prosecutors want to force Amazon to release Echo device audio data
- Pope Francis warns of coming global conflict over water
- The War on Cash and the criminalization of financial independence
- Naked man wrestles with police after being pulled over in Melbourne, Florida
- 2 refugee centers in Germany go up in flames, arson suspected in one of the blazes
- "Historic Ku Klux Klan Meeting Hall" sign may become a 'permanent fixture' in small Georgia town
- Papers, please: Domestic travelers subjected to ID checks by Border Patrol agents
- $5K reward offered for information about Florida mosque arson
- Muhammad Ali's son detained for 2 hours at Florida airport
- Kim Jong-nam murder suspect says she was 'paid $90' for deadly 'prank'
- Psychotherapists struggle to deal with Trump issues
- New Jersey to replace its broken bail system with a computer algorithm
- Los Angeles officials request ICE stop identifying themselves as police
- In attempt to balance US budget, Tennessee could be about to start a 'Constitutional crisis'
- BigPharma's quest for profit keeps life-saving medicines out of reach for the developing world
- Case of a slain Palestinian framed by Israel as an Islamic State terrorist will undergo probe
- Illegal Clinton fundraiser makes secret videotape as insurance against assassination
- History as current news: #1917Live: Exhausted Russian army on verge of turning against Nicholas II
- Archeologists have discovered the first sanctuary dedicated to the god Mithra on the island of Corsica
- Discovery of a large labyrinth in Denmark, relic of Stone Age people?
- 38,000 year-old engravings confirm ancient origins of technique used by Seurat, Van Gogh
- Walt Whitman Novel Lost for 165 Years Gives Clues to 'Leaves of Grass'
- 'You're a Political Chump': What Malcolm X Really Thought About the Democratic Party
- Keeping up with the Karas: Unearthing Armenia's ancient wine-making earthenware
- Radiocarbon dating and DNA show ancient Puebloan leadership in the Maternal line
- Declassified files show Nazi-era film star Marika Rokk was Soviet spy
- Iranian historians unravel ancient mummy murder mystery
- The Secret History of Iran-Contra: Interview with Hugo Turner
- The Masada mystery - Mass suicide or twisted science for political ends?
- Could a giant polar bear skull found at an eroding Alaska archaeological site be the legendary 'weasel bear'?
- Volcano may explain mysterious 100-Year Maya Dark Age
- Linguist's research supports waves of migration into the Americas
- Archeologists discover 1500-year-old astronomical observatory in southern Iran
- Great leaders always call out the bankers
- Stones were 'killed ritually' to remove the stone's spiritual powers 12000-years-ago
- Ancient temples of unknown architecture discovered in Sudan
- Gold-decorated spear is tip of the iceberg at Carnoustie dig
- U.S. researchers guilty of misconduct go on to win more than $100 million in NIH grants, study finds
- Cymatics, the science of visible sound, has just taken a giant leap into the future
- Bug in content delivery network Cloudflare exposes secure data for major websites
- New breakthrough in Parkinson's research holds hope for cure
- Researchers link chronic fatigue syndrome to faulty cell receptors
- Google launches tool to identify trolls and 'toxic comments'
- Silicon dioxide crystals at Earth's core provide insights into energy source of magnetic field
- Score! Bees learn to play ball by watching other bees
- ISS astronaut diffuses conspiracy theorists with space walk selfie (PHOTO)
- Rare nebula, ELAN discovered - No obvious source of power for the light it is emitting
- Fructose is generated in the human brain
- Israeli researchers have found a way to hack isolated computers by taking control of LED indicators
- Annular solar eclipse February 26, 2017
- Asteroid 2017 DG16 to fly by Earth at 0.34 LD - 5th known NEA to flyby Earth within 1 lunar distance since January 8, 2017
- HAARP lives! US military weapon reactivated 'for experiment to create and study artificial auroras'
- NASA announces discovery of 'Earth-sized' planets habitable enough to support life
- Mars collapsing moons could form rings, research claims
- Tune your radio: Galaxies sing when forming star
- NASA to unveil new exoplanet discovery at news conference
- Introducing the Robobee, science's answer to bee decline
- Sinkhole swallows snowplow in Sioux City, Iowa
- 20-foot wide sinkhole closes street in Toronto
- Leopard mauls six people in Bihar, India
- Rare February thunderstorm hits Central New York
- 52 feet (16 meters) of snow and counting: California's record-breaking snowfalls continue
- Thunder snow and lightning filmed in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
- Floods leave 1 dead and 2,000 displaced in Cundinamarca and Huila, Colombia
- Strong 6.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Fiji
- Horrifying 'sea monster' carcass washes up on Philippines beaches
- Ancient solar events predict new Mini Ice Age effected regions, patterns emerge
- Shallow earthquake of 5.2 magnitude strikes Manipur, India
- Slow-moving landslide slicing a hill in Abruzzo, Italy
- Body of wounded Bryde's whale found off Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand
- Sydney super-storm: Woman dies in hospital following lightning strike
- Shallow 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes North of Severnaya Zemlya, Russia
- 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Zambia
- Storm Doris: Woman killed as UK hit by winds reaching 94mph
- Residents of Doha, Qatar report loud earthquake-like 'boom'
- 10,000 fish found dead at Lake Oanab, Namibia
- Orange alligator puzzles Charleston, South Carolina residents - Update: More orange reptiles spotted!
- Meteor fireball sighted over South Island, New Zealand
- Three meteor fireballs reported over Cheltenham, UK in two days
- Bright meteor fireball seen over northern U.S and Canada
- Bright meteor fireball lights up sky in Southern Alabama
- Valentine's Day meteor fireball spotted over Eastern US
- Mystery object (possibly a meteorite) lands in UK garden after loud thump in middle of night
- Bright green meteor fireball illuminates skies over Wisconsin and Illinois
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Caeté, Minas Gerais, Brazil
- Asteroid attack? Yet another asteroid to give Earth a close shave
- Close encounter! Asteroid discovered yesterday whizzed 70,000 km from Earth
- Meteor fireball observed across 11 southern U.S. states
- Meteor fireball spotted over Leeds, UK
- Security camera captures meteor fireball lighting up the sky in Huntersville, North Carolina
- Mysterious boom rattles San Diego residents
- Brilliant green meteor fireball photographed over Southern India
- Bright green meteor fireball lights up skies over Exeter, UK
- Meteor fireball seen in the skies above Huddersfield, UK?
- Meteor fireball blazes across Siberian city of Omsk
- Meteor fireball seen over Donegal, Ireland
- Meteor? New Orleans residents report flash of pinkish light, loud booms, home rattling
- The truth about pathological and compulsive liars
- Processed brand-named foods contaminated with glyphosate
- Quell the fires of inflammation, thwart chronic disease and slow aging by grounding to the earth
- Parents target Bayer's Miralax for causing psychiatric disorders in their children
- How blackbirds help us beat the blues: Spotting birds in your garden 'can cut the risk of suffering stress and depression'
- Shop with your doc: Physicians are taking their patients grocery shopping
- Wi-Fi devices increase mercury release from dental amalgams
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Cell phones, vaccines and Fukushima -- Oh, my!
- Link between Glyphosate and Autism
- Social media use, high stress levels, and its threat to Americans' sanity
- Long fasts are a new hot trend - but are they worth the risk?
- Air pollution's affect on DNA and the increased risk of neurodegenerative disease
- How eating less slows the aging process
- Sunlight: A key factor the breast cancer awareness movement ignores
- Just say 'no' to Nutella
- EU warns of alarming threat from superbug bacteria which has evolved to resist many widely used antibiotics
- Vitamin B found to significantly reduce symptoms of mental illness
- Yay, Science! Boeing used potatoes instead of people to test its Wi-Fi
- Our modern world is radically at odds with the evolution of human senses helping to make us short-sighted, obese and depressed
- If the Auto Industry Operated Like the Vaccine Industry...
- Weaponized pornography and the degeneration of the population
- Path of least resistance is hard wired, say researchers
- Here's why empathy is so important in everyday life (Video)
- Paradox of human behavior: The myth of radical change
- Personality transformations: Study says human personality changes radically from teens to old age
- Does handedness influence beliefs?
- Reading better: How to retain more of everything you read
- Chained to the desk: Do some trauma survivors cope by overworking?
- 'We can turn memory on and off': Scientists demonstrate traumatic memories can be erased
- Processing internal information through meditation & staying centered
- Mindless data consumption leads to web-based brain damage
- Giving the brain a break: We do our best work in silence
- Brain tumor causes visions of Virgin Mary & hyper-religiosity for woman in Spain
- Connections discovered in mothers and infants - through song
- Past life recall as evidence of reincarnation
- Karma: It's not about 'what's coming to you'
- Do all humans perceive color the same?
- New research: What's so good about lying?
- Writing your own obituary to inspire others
- Exhaustion: Why it is not unique to our overstimulated age
- Sightings are at an all-time high, according to UFO researcher
- Bright flashing lights appear over Gourock, Scotland
- Shocking moment 'possessed' girl screams and writhes while pastor performs harrowing exorcism to expel her 'demons'
- UFO statistician: Sightings at an all-time high
- David Paulides - 'Ridiculous' number of missing kids in Oregon
- UFO almost collides with air force jet above crowd of people at aerobatics show in Chile
- Six UFOs 'creep past' International Space Station before NASA 'cuts live feed'
- CIA, remote viewing and the Stargate Project
- A monster roamed around Nashville, Tennessee's streets in the 1880s
- Mysterious UFO swarm filmed flying in the skies of Hengrove, UK
- MUFON investigation: Did a UFO crash to Earth after being shot down by US forces?
- Multiple witnesses report seeing mysterious bright orange lights over Austin, Texas
- Kingston, Jamaica: Disturbed graves implicated in demon possession of schoolchildren
- Strange nighttime orange cloud glows over Sheffield, UK
- Witnesses chase down 'UFO lights' in Wiltshire, England (VIDEO)
- NASA 'cuts live feed from international space station' before mysterious object appears on camera
- Video shows UFO fly past waterspout off coast of Algeria
- 'Bright red like fire': Mysterious lights seen over Mesa, Arizona
- Mysterious midnight 'raging' orange light puzzles Queensland resident
- Video apparently captures two UFOs over Jerusalem on New Years' Eve
- An official list of all the things that can be blamed on Russia!
- One spell to bind him: Self-styled 'witches' unite worldwide to take on Trump in bizarre ritual
- Suffering from Irritable Trump Syndrome (ITS)?
- NASA receives first audio message from newly discovered planets
- Tissues, anyone? Philip K. Dick's eulogy for the demise of NATO
- Plans announced to 'refreeze' the Arctic!
- Anonymous sources confirm: Trump used top-secret KGB telephone technology to speak with Russians during campaign
- 90s TV show warned about Russia harnessing the power of bees, but no one listened
- Evil does, in fact, die: Family writes scathing obituary of deceased relative
- Mel Brooks notes 'Trump has not reached Hitlerian proportions...yet'
- That fascist dictator Donald Trump locked reporters in windowless torture dungeon!
- Satire: Low-fat diet harms part of brain responsible for hearing criticism of low-fat diet
- Did a spaceship fly past Colorado ski resort?
- Secret Service adds emotional protection division (EPD) to safeguard Trump's psyche
- Mysterious 'space capsule' baffles Arizona onlookers
- Conclusive proof that Russia and Iran want war!
- Thanks Soros! Fifth columnists ban Moscow residents from keeping bears at home
- Geriatric Senator can't wrap his mind around Trump's idea that America is not exceptional
- Sickness without a cure: British newspaper diagnosed with fatal 'idiot cancer'
- Jonathan Pie: Jeremy Hunt and the privatization of the NHS by stealth
Quote of the Day
If the doors of perception were cleansed, everything would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern.
'The Marriage of Heaven and Hell'
Recent Comments
my family no longer buys these products. we now buy a box of cereal once every six months. just for posture. it mostly just sits there because we...
gotcha! hook, line and sinker. here's a revelation. how to get yourself into something that will ruin you for life, especially in the digital age....
Well, Fox News pioneered fake news long before everyone else, so nothing surprising there.
perhaps it is your body's way of saying i quit. seek a spiritual path. lift yourself up and out. get away from that that brings you down. your...
every time white people try to resurrect an ancient cult as a new world religion, they get smacked back.
Polish government backs Baltic Strait canal project to allow ships to bypass Russian watersThe lower chamber of the Polish parliament has voted in favor of constructing a channel across the Baltic (Visla) Strip to allow the country's vessels to enter the port of Elblag without crossing...