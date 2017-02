LA's hottest sex party is coming to New York.Snctm — the members-only club where rich and powerful pleasure-seekers indulge their wildest fantasies — is set to touch down at clandestine penthouses throughout the city for monthly masquerades, starting April 1."Very excited to build our membership there, and see what evolves this year!" its 45-year-old founder, Damon Lawner, tells The Post., now in its fifth year of business. As The Post previously reported , its— on a typical evening may encounter, while holding platters of bite-size brownies.But all the fun and pasties come at a price:. For the erotic elite, the, which includes admission to all parties, a sterling-silver necklace with a lion pendant, access to private rooms and — exclusively for the New York branch — unlimited Cristal Champagne, served by a butler."The grand object of Snctm is the eroticism of the human race," says Lawner, a divorced father of two who maintains that he's intent on pushing the boundaries of sexuality and erotic freedom."With our New York fraternal order, and the remarkable strength of our Los Angeles fraternal order, we continue together on this path toward enlightenment," he says.