Tue, 21 Feb 2017 15:00 UTC
With activists losing ground on Ivanka's perfume line, they are now aiming their sights on calling for a boycott on Wegmans. The popular grocery store is now the target of activists for selling wines from the Trump Winery.
The Washington Post reported that the boycott "backfired spectacularly." Wegmans kept selling the Trump wines out of the offering. The boycott seemed to have a positive effect on the sale of the products as in the entire state of Virginia, only one Wegmans has the wine on the shelves as the others are completely sold out and are still waiting for new deliveries.
Amazon which also sells the Trump wines have also indicated that the product is sold out and currently out of stock.
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
- Vitaly Ivanovich Churkin
