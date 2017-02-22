© Wegmans

With the left-wing activists aiming their ire on Trump products, they have called for a boycott of not only the product but also those shops that are showcasing any product associated with Trump. They have called on Americans to boycott Amazon for selling Trump products.However, it seems that their call for a boycott has fallen on deaf ears as Ivanka Trump's perfume line last week has beenWith activists losing ground on Ivanka's perfume line, they are now aiming their sights on calling for a boycott on Wegmans. The popular grocery store is now the target of activists for selling wines from the Trump Winery.The Washington Post reported that the boycott "backfired spectacularly." Wegmans kept selling the Trump wines out of the offering. The boycott seemed to have a positive effect on the sale of the products as in the entire state of Virginia, only one Wegmans has the wine on the shelves as the others are completely sold out and are still waiting for new deliveries.