Science & Technology
Sony patents contact lenses that take pictures and record video when you blink
Anon.Dos
AnonHQ
Tue, 21 Feb 2017 18:01 UTC
AnonHQ
Tue, 21 Feb 2017 18:01 UTC
The tech giant Sony has ramped up their technology from something that we've only seen in James Bond movies, to now being our reality. The company has filed for a patent that reveals how their smart contact lenses will take pictures and record videos just with a simple blink, storing them in a small memory space on the lens - or on the user's eyeballs.
Not only is Sony striving for this, but other tech giants such as Samsung and Google have made plans for their smart contact lenses, going public with their ideas of taking pictures, making videos and monitoring sugar intake; gamers will also experience enhanced gaming, and other possibilities are endless.
However, Sony's patent doesn't mean we'll be seeing them anytime soon. Nevertheless, Sony's release of the lens will contain a picture-taking unit, a central controlling unit, the main unit along with an antenna, a storage area and a piezoelectric sensor.
As mentioned in Sony's patent, the subconscious blink is between 0.2 to 0.4 seconds, thus the patent states that if the blink exceeds more than 0.5 seconds, then it was done on purpose and will be considered an unusual blinking, therefore, gesturing the unit to capture the image. The antennae will supply the power to the lens wirelessly, source it from the smartphone, a smart tablet or a computer. The technology that was first discovered by Nicola Tesla, will use either radio waves, electromagnetic induction or electromagnetic field resonance, and to top it off, the smart lens will sport an autofocus and zoom ability.
But before happy blinking customers can get their hands on this latest device, and for the intelligence agencies to 'blink' on everything in their sight, the technology is still to go through stringent tests. Then again, a technology such as this, is an interesting concept wrapped up in the scary, depending on how it will be used.
Reader Comments
Anna1 · 2017-02-21T20:26:31Z
Why develop and patent something that the eyes do naturally?
Quote of the Day
When men yield up the privilege of thinking, the last shadow of Liberty quits the horizon.
- Thomas Paine
