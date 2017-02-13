With evacuations ordered from the Oroville Dam days late hundreds of thousands flee into the night. if you are on the move and need assistance with food or shelter, the Sikh community and all of its temples are open to help, even with medical care. Animal shelter areas and RV camping ground areas for others are listed in the video. Head north if possible to Chico and get out of low lying flood plain areas.GOES WEST rainfall forecast mapsas well. Once you leave your homes you will not be allowed to return for weeks if at all until spring. Good Luck.