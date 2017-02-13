© AA

At least 749 earthquakes have hit the Marmara province of Çanakkale since Feb. 6, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) has stated.AFAD and the Turkish Red Crescent are currently setting up a container city for victims in the area.Schools in the district were also canceled for a week due to the earthquakes.Professor Haluk Özener, the head of the Kandilli Observatory and the Earthquake Research Institute, said the quakes were "unsurprising" and noted that earthquakes between the 5 and 5.5 magnitude range were "natural" for the region.Environment Minister Mehmet Özhaseki issued warnings following the recent earthquakes in Çanakkale and Malatya, reminding them that Turkey stood on active fault lines."Some 42 percent of territory in Turkey is at risk of earthquakes. We need to act by keeping this reality in mind. We should build safe buildings on stable bases," Özhaseki said.He also announced that 500,000 buildings would be constructed in 2018 as part of urban transformation pilot projects aiming to build safe and secure buildings.