© Department of Defense



but there are pervasive concerns that the president simply isn't paying attention to intelligence.

In a recent column , I explained how the still-forming Trump administration is already doing serious harm to America's longstanding global intelligence partnerships.Now those concerns are causing problems much closer to home—in fact, inside the Beltway itself.—not only do senior officials possess troubling ties to the Kremlin, there are nagging questions about basic competence regarding Team Trump—a mere three weeks after the inauguration. The president has repeatedly gone out of his way to antagonize our spies, mocking them and demeaning their work,the retired Army three-star general who now heads the National Security Council.Flynn was fired as head of the Defense Intelligence Agency for managerial incompetence and poor judgment —flaws Strange ties to the Kremlin , including Vladimir Putin himself, have dogged Flynn since he left DIA, and concerns about his judgment have risen considerably since it was revealed that after the November 8 election, Flynn repeatedly called the Russian embassy in Washington to discuss the transition. The White House has denied that anything substantive came up in conversations between Flynn and Sergei Kislyak, the Russian ambassador.which makes clear that Flynn grossly misrepresented his numerous conversations with Kislyak—which turn out to have happened before the election too, part of a regular dialogue with the Russian embassy. To call such an arrangement highly unusual in American politics would be very charitable.In public, Flynn repeatedly denied that any talk of sanctions occurred during his conversations with Russia's ambassador.when this scandal broke last monthPence and his staff are reported to be very upset with the national security adviser, who played the vice president for a fool.It's debatable whether Flynn broke any laws by conducting unofficial diplomacy with Moscow, then lying about it, and he has now adopted the customary Beltway dodge about the affair, ditching his previous denials in favor of professing he has "no recollection of discussing sanctions," adding that he "couldn't be certain that the topic never came up."In pretty much every capital worldwide, embassies that provide sanctuary to hostile intelligence services are subject to counterintelligence surveillance, including monitoring phone calls.Ambassador Kislyak surely knew his conversations with Flynn were being intercepted, and it's incomprehensible that a career military intelligence officer who once headed a major intelligence agency didn't realize the same.which at best shows him to be dishonest about important issues. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has bluntly asked for the national security adviser's ouster. Republicans on the Hill who would prefer that the White House stop lying to the public about its Kremlin links ought to get behind Schiff's initiative before the scandal gets worse.In truth, it may already be too late.that professed to shed light on President Trump's shady Moscow tiesIn other words,a former British intelligence official with extensive Russia experience.As I've previously explained , that salacious dossier is raw intelligence, an explosive amalgam of fact and fantasy, including some disinformation planted by the Kremlin to obscure this already murky case. Now SIGINT confirms that some of the non-salacious parts of what Steele reported, in particular how senior Russian officials conspired to assist Trump in last year's election, are substantially based in fact.That is hardly a denial, of course, and I can confirm from my friends still serving in the IC that the SIGINT, which corroborates some of the Steele dossier, is damning for the administration.Rob Townley, a former Marine intelligence officer selected to head up the NSC's Africa desk, was denied a clearance to see Sensitive Compartmented Information (which is required to have access to SIGINT in particular).That the Townley SCI denial was reportedly endorsed by Mike Pompeo, the new CIA director selected by Trump himself, only adds to the pain.There is more consequential IC pushback happening, too. Our spies have never liked Trump's lackadaisical attitude toward the President's Daily Brief, the most sensitive of all IC documents, which the new commander-in-chief has received haphazardly.tasking Flynn with condensing it into a one-page summary with no more than nine bullet-points. Some in the IC are relieved by this,In light of this, and out of worries about the White House's ability to keep secrets,Why risk your most sensitive information if the president may ignore it anyway?in an unprecedented move. For decades,containing enormously sensitive intelligence.Since NSA provides something like 80 percent of the actionable intelligence in our government, what's being kept from the White House may be very significant indeed.A White House with unsettling links to Moscow wasn't something anybody in the Pentagon or the Intelligence Community even considered a possibility until a few months ago. previously warned the Trump administration not to go to war with the nation's spies, and here's why. This is a risky situation, particularly since President Trump is prone to creating crises foreign and domestic with his incautious tweets.It may not get the information it needs in that hour of crisis, and for that it has nobody to blame but itself.John Schindler is a security expert and former National Security Agency analyst and counterintelligence officer. A specialist in espionage and terrorism, he's also been a Navy officer and a War College professor. He's published four books and is on Twitter at @20committee.