The lawmakers contended on February 10 that the phone conversations being widely reported by U.S. media may have broken U.S. law barring private citizens from conducting foreign policy.The White House said President Donald Trump has "full confidence" in Flynn, who has told reporters he "can't be certain" whether he discussed sanctions with Sergei Kislyak in late December when Obama was formulating a new round of sanctions against Russia.The reports "raise serious questions of legality and [Flynn's] fitness for office," said Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.The Kremlin on February 10 flatly denied that Flynn had any discussions about sanctions with Kislyak.