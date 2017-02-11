The Wyoming highway patrol dash cam video shows what high winds can to to a tractor trailer - and anything in its path.On Tuesday, near Elk Mountain on Interstate 80, three Wyoming state troopers were on scene providing care for motorists who were involved in wrecks.As a result, the Wyoming highway patrol issued the warning - "The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind you to always heed high wind advisories and closures. You never know whose life might depend on it."