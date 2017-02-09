A blizzard warning has been issued for Boston and all of eastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, as well as parts of Rhode Island, including Providence, much of Long Island in New York, and southeastern Connecticut.
Winter storm warnings stretch from Maine southward through New England, eastern New York and into northern/eastern New Jersey. This includes Hartford, Connecticut, Albany, New York, and New York City.
Happening Now
Thursday afternoon, moderate to heavy snow was falling in parts of southern New England, including Boston and Providence, and in parts of southern New York and Long Island. Light snow or flurries linger farther west into northern New Jersey, eastern New York and Vermont.
We've seen numerous reports of thundersnow in at least four states, including around Hartford, Connecticut, on New York's Long Island, in Rhode Island and in Massachusetts, including at the National Weather Service office in Boston.
Numerous locations in southern New England have already recorded blizzard conditions.
Snowfall rates have been extreme at times, ranging from 1 to 4 inches per hour.
Allentown, Pennsylvania, picked up 7.1 inches of snow Thursday - a record snowfall total for Feb. 9 - breaking the previous record of 5.0 inches.
New York City's La Guardia Airport saw three inches of snow per hour for two straight hours 8-10 a.m. EST. Islip, New York, saw two- to three-inch per hour snowfall rates from 9 a.m. to noon EST.
Albany, New York, picked up 4 inches of snow in one hour early Thursday.
Here are some of the latest snow reports:
- Connecticut: 17.5 in Winsted; 17.0 inches in Suffield and Bloomfield;16.8 inches in Somers;13.5 inches in West Hartford and Southington;10.5 inches in Brookfield; 10.0 inches in Bridgeport
- Massachusetts: 18.0 inches in Ludlow; 16.9 inches in Westfield; 16.0 inches in Springfield; 3 inches in South Boston
- Maine: 12.0 inches near Berwick; 11.0 inches in Wells; 8.0 inches in South Portland
- New Hampshire: 15.0 inches in Litchfield; 14.0 inches in Merrimack; 8.0 inches in Concord
- New Jersey: 11.1 inches in Highland Lakes; 10.3 inches in Wantage; 10.2 inches near Montague; 7.7 inches in Newark
- New York: 14.4 inches in Farmington; 13.0 inches in Delmar and Plainview; 12.4 inches in Highland Mills; 9.7 inches in Albany; 9.5 inches at La Guardia Airport; 10.6 inches at Islip; 9 inches in Central Park; 7.4 inches at JFK Airport (NYC)
- Pennsylvania: 11.0 inches in Flinton and near Champion; 10.8 inches in Clarks Summit; 7.1 inches in Allentown
- Vermont: 9.0 inches in Woodford; 8.0 inches in Putney; 6.1 inches in Landgrove
- Connecticut: 67 mph
- New York: 64 mph
Low pressure now intensifying off the Eastern Seaboard may undergo "bombogenesis," which is a rapid pressure drop of 24 millibars in 24 hours.
Here's the timeline and how much snow could fall.
Thursday
- Snow, heavy at times, will persist much of the day in New England, especially in southern and eastern New England.
- Snow will gradually taper off in far eastern New England Thursday night. It will be most persistent in Cape Cod (ocean-effect bands) and in Downeast Maine.
- Winds are intensify quickly along the Northeast coast, with gusts over 50 mph possible in far southeast New England and Long Island, capable of some downed tree limbs and wires. Some minor coastal flooding is also possible in eastern Massachusetts.
- Blizzard conditions are possible in coastal southeast Massachusetts and central/eastern Long Island.
- Thursday P.M. commute impact: Boston, Hartford, Providence, New York City; Flight delays/cancellations likely at Boston/Logan; Lingering flight delays possible as far south as Philadelphia.
