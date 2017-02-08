© Helio C. Vital in Rio.



They show very interesting cloud formations that were part of an approaching storm cell at sunset. The threatening formations included a very interesting funnel cloud and also lenticular clouds



The photos were taken with my Canon PowerShot SX60 HS at high zoom amplifications and low ISO (100-250). Post-processing was either 5 to 1 or 3 to 1 stacking and the resulting image had its contrast improved with PhotoScape in order to make the structure of clouds over Rio more easily noticeable.



In spite of the menacing appearance of the clouds no tornado, storm or even rain was reported.

