A giant black hole ripped apart a nearby star and then continued to feed off its remains for close to a decade, according to research led by the University of New Hampshire."We have witnessed a star's spectacular and prolonged demise," said Dacheng Lin, a research scientist at UNH's Space Science Center and the study's lead author. "Dozens of these so-called tidal disruption events have been detected since the 1990s, but none that remained bright for nearly as long as this one."Using data from a trio of orbiting X-ray telescopes, NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and Swift Satellite as well as ESA's XMM-Newton,Tidal forces, due to the intense gravity from the black hole, can destroy an object -- such as a star -- that wanders too close. During a TDE,As it travels inward, and is ingested by the black hole,These multiwavelength flares, which can be viewed by the satellites, help to study otherwise dormant massive back holes. Previous flares were short-lived, typically becoming very faint in a year, but this super-long X-ray flare has beenThe extraordinary long bright phase of this TDE means that either this was theThe X-ray source containing this force-fed black hole, known by its abbreviated name of XJ1500+0154, isThe X-ray data also indicates that radiation from material surrounding this black hole has consistentlydefined by a balance between the outward pressure of radiation from the hot gas and the inward pull of the gravity of the black hole.from TDEs and perhaps other means, at rates above those corresponding to the Eddington limit has important implications. Such rapid growth may help explain how supermassive black holes were able to reach masses about a billion times higher than the sun when the universe was only about a billion years old.Based on the modeling by the researchers the black hole's feeding supply should be significantly reduced in the next decade and begin to fade in the next several years.