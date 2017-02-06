© Charlotte Lawson



Australian locals and marine experts were surprised to find thousands of blue blubber jellyfish reportedly washed up at Queensland's Deception Bay.A wallpaper of blue blubber jellyfish were found washed up at Queensland's Deception Bay after locals noticed an unusual color in the water.A 24-year-old local, Charlotte Lawson, noticed an unusual color in the water at the Australian beach, when she took a photo of the jellyfish."When we got closer we realized it was jellyfish," Lawson told BBC. "It was like bubble wrap across the beach."This mildly venomous jellyfish is commonly found on Australia's east coast.The locals in the area complained about the "rank" smell coming from the jellyfish.According to Gershwin, the jellyfish should dry up soon and be a source of food for birds.According to marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin: "It's like wallpaper. They are just cheek by jowl. They are packed so tightly. It's like a sea of blue."She explained that this was probably caused by a number of factors, including increasing water temperatures, abundant nutrients and absence of predators.She also mentioned that northern winds and tide conditions may have also played a role in the phenomenon.Confirming this, The Sunshine Coast Daily said that North-eastern winds have recently contributed to a spike in jellyfish near the coasts.Surf Life Saving Queensland reported that over 22,800 swimmers treated for stings by jellyfish on the Sunshine Coast since December 1st.However, these were for another species of jellyfish, called bluebottle."We've had a prevalence of bluebottle jellyfish and other fire-type stingers on the Sunshine Coast," Dr. Capps told the BBC."Some dogs have been eating them and its a very painful experience for them."