Thousands of jellyfish wash up on beach in Deception Bay, Australia
Selena Arias
Essential Retailer
Sat, 04 Feb 2017 14:54 UTC
Sat, 04 Feb 2017 14:54 UTC
A wallpaper of blue blubber jellyfish were found washed up at Queensland's Deception Bay after locals noticed an unusual color in the water.
Finding the jellyfish
A 24-year-old local, Charlotte Lawson, noticed an unusual color in the water at the Australian beach, when she took a photo of the jellyfish.
"When we got closer we realized it was jellyfish," Lawson told BBC. "It was like bubble wrap across the beach."
Marine experts' comments
This mildly venomous jellyfish is commonly found on Australia's east coast. However, it is rarely ever seen in such large quantities.
The locals in the area complained about the "rank" smell coming from the jellyfish.
According to Gershwin, the jellyfish should dry up soon and be a source of food for birds.
According to marine biologist Lisa-Ann Gershwin: "It's like wallpaper. They are just cheek by jowl. They are packed so tightly. It's like a sea of blue."
She also mentioned that northern winds and tide conditions may have also played a role in the phenomenon.
Confirming this, The Sunshine Coast Daily said that North-eastern winds have recently contributed to a spike in jellyfish near the coasts.
Surf Life Saving Queensland reported that over 22,800 swimmers treated for stings by jellyfish on the Sunshine Coast since December 1st.
However, these were for another species of jellyfish, called bluebottle.
"We've had a prevalence of bluebottle jellyfish and other fire-type stingers on the Sunshine Coast," Dr. Capps told the BBC.
"Some dogs have been eating them and its a very painful experience for them."
