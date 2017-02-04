Even though it's only February, we might already have a winner for the least expected ABA Area vagrant for 2017.On January 31st a resident of Berks County, Pennsylvania, noticed and photographed a strange oriole in their yard.The bird was posted to the Advanced Bird ID Facebook group where it was quickly identified as a Black-backed Oriole, a central Mexican endemic.The bird is being seen at 20 and 21 Indiana Ave, Sinking Spring, Berks County, Pennsylvania.This is just northwest of Philadelphia.