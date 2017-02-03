© Erik Cox



© Washington Post

It's nothing compared to D.C.'s record-warm December in 2015 — when the daffodils were blooming and people wore short-sleeve T-shirts on Christmas — but so far, this month has been hovering in uncharted territory, as well.It's not a sexy record, but it's a significant one. As of Friday morning, the city has had 16 days above 32 degrees, which is theJanuary is supposed to be the coldest time of the year, but the weird-weather spell is yet another warm milestone for the capital, all of which have occurred since 2010.So far, this January has an average temperature of 41.9 degrees, which is the second-warmest January since 2000 and the 12th-warmest overall.