Members of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club's Inner Circle revealed Phil's forecast by poem, as is tradition.
"It's mighty cold weather, you've been braving," this year's verse read. "Is it more winter or is it spring that you're craving? Since you've been up all night and starting to tottle, I, Punxsutawney Phil, shall not dawdle," the proclamation read. "My faithful followers, I could clearly see a beautiful, perfect shadow of me. Six more weeks of winter, it shall be!"
Records dating to 1887 show Phil predicting more winter 102 times while forecasting an early spring just 18 times — including last year, the AP reports. There are no records for the remaining years.
Dunkirk Dave also predicted six more weeks of winter after emerging in Dunkirk, New York. Dave, actually a female groundhog whose non-stage name is Sidewinder, is claimed to be the world's second-longest predicting groundhog.
But, Gen. Beauregard Lee, a resident groundhog at Georgia's Yellow River Game Ranch in Gwinnett County, predicted an early spring, along with a Super Bowl win for the Atlanta Falcons.
The Groundhog Day tradition has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues, the Associated Press reports. If not, spring comes early.
Weather.com senior meteorologist Jonathan Erdman says that most northern cities have to go into April in an average year before feeling safe to store the shovel or snowthrower for the season. On the other hand for much of the Northeast urban corridor and parts of the Lower Midwest, snow is typically done by the end of March.
Interestingly enough, the cities with the highest percentage of season snowfall after Groundhog Day are New York City and Philadelphia, both typically picking up half of their season's snow after Feb. 2.
Incredibly, in both Marquette, Michigan, and Tahoe City, California (Sierra), another 7 feet of snow is typical after Feb. 2.
Here are a few other predictions from groundhogs across the US and Canada:
- Chattanooga Chuck (Tennessee) - early spring
- Malverne Mel (New York) - early spring
- Buckeye Chuck (Ohio) - six more weeks of winter
- Jimmy the Groundhog (Wisconsin) - six more weeks of winter
- Wiarton Willie (Ontario) - early spring
- Shubenacadie Sam (Nova Scotia) - early spring
- Fred la marmotte (Quebec) - early spring
Groundhog Day 2017: Punxsutawney Phil Sees Shadow, 6 More Weeks of WinterPunxsutawney Phil saw his shadow on Thursday morning, predicting six more weeks of winter during Groundhog Day festivities at Gobbler's Knob, a small hill just outside Phil's hometown. Members of...