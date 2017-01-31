© Jake Gronseth with Rex Berkey



If you've been reading the news at all over the past few weeks, you might have heard that it's been snowing in the mountains. A lot.And how much snow has Loveland Pass gotten? So much snow that it's burying a sign warning of avalanche danger.Viewers Jake Gronseth and Rex Berkey uploaded a photo of the buried sign to Your Take. They say they took the picture at around 11 a.m. on Thursday."Yes, it was cold," they write." Whatever the sign says, it doesn't help very much."After a slow start, snow has been epic at Colorado's ski areas.