Just a week after Hungary moved to counter the influence of the numerous organizations funded by globalist billionaire George Soros, a movement dedicated to mitigating Soros-funded efforts of political and social engineering emerged in Macedonia. Known as Stop Operation Soros (SOS), the initiative was founded by three top Macedonian journalists with the aim of "de-soros-itizing" the country. During a press conference, Nikola Srbov, columnist for pro-government new portal Kurir and SOS co-founder, argued that Soros had monopolized civil society and, through his organizations, was working to subvert and suppress dissenting views:
"We've witnessed the takeover of the entire civil sector and its abuse and instrumentalization to meet the goals of one political party. That is unacceptable and goes beyond the principles of civic organizing."He added that
"The Open Society Foundation, operating under the Soros umbrella, used its funding and personnel to support violent processes in Macedonia. It has monopolized the civil society sector, pushing outside any organization which disagrees with the Soros ideology."Other co-founders of the Anti-Soros initiative argued along similar lines. Cvetin Cilimanov, another co-founder and editor-in-chief of the MIA news agency, asserted that Soros-backed groups' cooperation with foreign embassies and organizational like USAID had interfered in the Macedonian political process and undermined its national sovereignty. The Soros-funded organization that drew the most ire from SOS co-founders was the ever controversial Open Society Foundations, which Soros founded in the mid-1980s and early 1990s. At the time, the organization had the stated purpose of helping former Eastern bloc countries make the transition from communism to "democracy." However, it has since evolved into an organization that molds foreign governments according to the vision of its founder, having been caught subverting regimes at odds of Soros' personal ideology time and again.
Indeed, in the case of Macedonia, Soros and other globalists have been working to instigate an alleged "color revolution" in the nation since 2015. According to some analysts, Soros-funded organizations have been working at the behest of the US State Department to destabilize the government of Macedonian Prime Minister Nikola Gruevski in order to cancel the Turkish Stream pipeline project that would transport gas from Russia to central Europe. Macedonia is key to the completion of this infrastructure project and US interests, focused on isolating Russia, have been very vocal in their opposition to the pipeline. Allegedly, Soros organizations have been using the Albanian nationalist movement to achieve their ends of curbing Macedonian sovereignty with the ultimate goal of stripping the nation of its independence and bringing it into the fold of the European Union. Yet, for now, it seems that Macedonians have had enough and are stepping up to protect their independently-minded and democratically-elected government from the machinations of one of the world's most meddlesome oligarchs.
