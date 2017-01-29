Disgraced Wall Street mogul Jeffrey Epstein is being accused by a woman of luring her into his elaborate sex trafficking enterprise under the ruse he would use his wealth and connections to get her into college.She has slapped him a federal lawsuit in US District Court in New York demanding damages for forcing her to perform sex acts on him, according to documents filed Thursday and obtained by DailyMail.com.In 2008 Epstein pleaded guilty to a single charge of soliciting an under-age prostitute and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, in a deal that was heavily criticized as being overly lenient. He served 13 months and had to register as a sex offender.Epstein, a former friend of Prince Andrew, served just 13 months but dozens of women came forward claiming he abused them at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.The new court papers state: "When she [Jane Doe 43] knew him he'd have sex virtually every day and assisted in the development and execution of a sex trafficking scheme designed to fulfill his sexual desires.' "Sarah Kellen is also named in the new lawsuitThe woman describes Epstein's inner circle in the documents who she claims helped with the alleged trafficking. Included in the circle are Ghislaine Maxwell, a high-ranking employee of the enterprise.Jane Doe 43 claims Maxwell would recruit the young girls and scheme to conceal the crimes.According to the legal papers, the woman alleges Sarah Kellen worked as a recruiter for Epstein but also maintained his sex schedule in order to ensure that he was not without sexual favors of young females for an extended period of time.Back in 2006, Jane Doe 43 explains she was recruited into the sexual enterprise by false promises that Epstein would use his connections and resources to get her into The Fashion Institute of Technology.The woman says she would continue in the enterprise until April 2007.Natalya Malyshev - another alleged recruiter - informed Jane Doe 43 that Epstein was a wealthy philanthropist who used his influence and money to help financially poor females to achieve their goals.However, she was told she would need to provide body massages to Epstein in order to reap the benefits. She claims they threatened if she didn't provide sexual favors that they would use their connection to make sure she didn't get into the school or a modeling contract.She believed that her compliance with their demands were crucial to her physical, psychological, financial and 'reputational' survival.'Maxwell instructed Plaintiff how to massage Epstein using the techniques that he preferred. During Plaintiff's first massage, Defendant Epstein converted it into a sexual act and made it known to Plaintiff that further sex would be required in order for her to obtain the assistance he promised and to avoid Defendants' threatened retaliation if Plaintiff did not perform as demand,' according to the court papers.The suit adds, 'The Defendants transported Plaintiff in interstate and foreign commerce, and affecting interstate and foreign commerce, for these sexual purposes.'Jane Doe 43 accuses Epstein of giving her no option, opportunity or choice to participate in the sexual acts and over time she claims she was intimidated, threatened, humiliated and verbally abused Plaintiff in order to coerce her into sexual compliance.She admits that Epstein did provide her living quarters in NY, a cell phone, car service for her to use as needed and other valuable consideration in order to make her comply sexually.In January 2007, Epstein sent her to South Africa in part to recruit, for a promised fee, one or more aspiring models but she refused to perform the assignment ... knowing what the girls would be in for when they came to America.She describes while in South Africa, Epstein and Maxwell told her she would not be allowed back to America unless she lowered her body weight from 125 lbs. to 114 lbs.She believed she had no choice but to lose the weight ... but her crash diet eventually put her in serious physical jeopardy including kidney malfunction and extreme emotional and psychological distress.Jane Doe finally returned back to New York but was promptly ordered to have sex with Epstein upon her arrival.Epstein once again promised to get her into F.I.T. or another college but that never happened.The woman eventually left the United States in May 2007 and did not return.Epstein paid off many of the girls in out-of-court settlements, however four of the underage masseuses brought a case against the federal government last year for violating the Crime Victims' Rights Act by not telling her a federal case against him had been dropped.In an affidavit filed last year, one of the girls, Virginia Roberts said that she had had sex with Prince Andrew and renowned lawyer Alan Dershowitz — a member of OJ Simpson's Dream Team — on Epstein's properties.Both men emphatically deny her allegations and after Dershowitz sued her lawyers, she retracted the allegation against him.In her lawsuit, Roberts claimed that Ghislaine Maxwell brought her to Epstein's mansion to teach her how to perform massages. Inevitably they ended up in sexual activity. What looks like a folded up massage table is tucked away in the closet of Epstein's master bedroom.