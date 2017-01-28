© Shuaib Masoodi



The snowfall in Kashmir in last few days has broken the record of over two decades.A Meteorological department official said Kashmir has recorded heavy snowfall this year.He said it was the heaviest snowfall recorded in the valley since 1992.The upper reaches of the Valley including Keran, Karnah, Gurez, Machil, Tanghdar, Uri, Gulmarg, Yousmarg, Pahalgam, Sonarmarg have witnessed heavy snowfall. The ski resort of Gulmarg has recorded more than 7 ft of snowfall while Gurez, which has witnessed at least three snow avalanches in 72 hours,The plains including Srinagar have also experienced heavy snowfall.As was predicted by the weatherman, the weather conditions improved today after three days of continuous snowfall.Due to improvement in weather conditions, the air traffic at Srinagar airport resumed today after remaining suspended for three days.An airport official said there was a significant improvement in visibility and weather conditions today."Due to marked improvement in visibility, all the flights took off and landed at Srinagar airport today," he said adding an additional flight was also operated today for the stranded passengers.He said it will take some time for the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which is looking after maintenance of the highway, to make the road traffic worthy because there isHe said no fresh traffic would be allowed on the highway unless all the obstructions all cleared and road made traffic worthy.Due to closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, the prices of essential commodities have shot up here and Valley is also facing shortage of cooking gas.Valley is totally dependent on the highway for the supplies.