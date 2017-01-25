Meanwhile, Michelle Obama's children have enjoyed gourmet food on a daily basis at an exclusive private school in Washington, DC.
Finally, congress is preparing to undo her awful school lunch program.
The Conservative Tribune reports:
Congress Looks to Repeal Michelle Obama's School Lunch RulesKids in public schools everywhere should rejoice over this.
When the new Congress meets with a Republican chief executive, no Obama regulation will remain untouched — and that even includes those that originated with Michelle.
According to Politico, the House Freedom Caucus, a powerful group of Republican lawmakers in the lower chamber, is urging Congress to end first lady Michelle Obama's hated school lunch program.
A document released on the website of Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., called for the repeal of certain parts of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act Of 2010, the legislative bill that helped enshrine Michelle Obama's signature program into law. It's part of a wider initiative called released under the title "First 100 Days: Rules, Regulations, and Executive Orders to Examine, Revoke and Issue."
"The largest of the five school- and center-based programs, the National School Lunch Program, fed about 30 million children each school day in 2014 and cost $12.7 billion," the report read. "The rules are hallmarks of the Obama administration, but kids aren't eating the foods, industries can't comply with the standards, and schools are wasting money."
There were no problems with school lunches before the Obamas assumed power.
