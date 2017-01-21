Oklahoma State senator and physician, Ervin Yen won't give up his personal vendetta to force all Oklahomans to vaccinate their children. For the third year in a row, Yen has introduced a bill requiring all children in the state to be vaccinated, with the only exception being children who already have a serious medical condition.

Yen's fear is that students won't be vaccinated (even though OK already has a 90 percent compliance rate), and an outbreak will occur — killing thousands of the state's schoolchildren. "I'm worried about those kids who are immune compromised, who cannot be vaccinated, I don't want them going to school and being exposed," said Yen. He's urging his colleagues to bring Senate bill 83 to a vote. "I'd like to get it passed right away before we have a huge outbreak and a lot of people die," said Yen.

Yen's is just the latest exhibition of the corporatocracy at work. The melding of big pharma with government is almost imperceptible but present nonetheless. After all, who doesn't want all children to be healthy?

Dr. Yen pointed to the occurrence of over 300 cases of the mumps in Oklahoma in 2016 as proof more needs to be done to vaccinate all Oklahomans. But maybe Dr. Yen needs to peruse the archives of The Free Thought Project. Maybe then he'll learn the scientists behind the MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine actually lied about the safety and efficacy of the shot. They knew all along the vaccine caused Autism and they lied and covered up the facts. No one would have ever known the truth had one CDC doctor not blown the whistle.

Center For Disease Control Dr. William Thompson apologized for covering up the results of his study, saying he's now wrecked with "shame" that he bears daily. He said in a statement, "I regret that my coauthors and I omitted statistically significant information in our 2004 article published in the journal Pediatrics. The omitted data suggested that African American males who received the MMR vaccine before age 36 months were at increased risk for autism. Decisions were made regarding which findings to report after the data were collected, and I believe that the final study protocol was not followed."