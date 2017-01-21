The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Friday shows that 56% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President-elect Trump's job performance. Forty-four percent (44%) disapprove.

Eighty-five percent (85%) of Republicans and 55% of unaffiliated voters approve of the job Trump is doing. Seventy percent (70%) of Democrats disapprove.

The latest figures include 38% of all likely voters who Strongly Approve of the way Trump is performing and 36% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of +2 (see trends).

Regular updates are posted Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. Eastern (sign up for free daily e-mail update).

When Barack Obama was sworn in as president on January 20, 2009, 67% of likely voters approved of his job performance; 31% disapproved.

While most pollsters miscalled the presidential election, Rasmussen Reports called it right.

Voter attitudes about Trump have changed little since Thanksgiving, with just over half of voters continuing to give him favorable marks.

Welcome to Trump's America.
© Rasmussen Reports

Eighty-three percent (83%) of voters think Trump is likely to reverse or abolish most of Obama's accomplishments, with 47% who say that's Very Likely.

Voters tend to believe Obamacare will be the defining marker of Obama's presidency, with his handling of social and racial issues, the Iran nuclear deal and his policies on illegal immigration and refugees all tied for a distant second.

Trump is being sworn in today, even though he won the presidency over two months ago. Thirty-four percent (34%) of voters think the time between Election Day and Inauguration Day should be shorter.
© Rasmussen Reports
Some readers wonder how we come up with our job approval ratings for the president since they often don't show as dramatic a change as some other pollsters do. It depends on how you ask the question and whom you ask.

To get a sense of longer-term job approval trends for the president, Rasmussen Reports compiles our tracking data on a full month-by-month basis.

Rasmussen Reports has been a pioneer in the use of automated telephone polling techniques, but many other firms still utilize their own operator-assisted technology (see methodology).

Daily tracking results are collected via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. To reach those who have abandoned traditional landline telephones, Rasmussen Reports uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from a demographically diverse panel. The margin of sampling error for the full sample of 1,500 Likely Voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Results are also compiled on a full-week basis and crosstabs for full-week results are available for Platinum Members.