Abu al-Qi'an's car was proceeding slowly towards the general direction of the policemen when it was shot 3 times.

This was followed by a burst of 4 gunshots.

4 seconds after the first shot was fired his car changes course and drove towards a group of policemen.

6 seconds after the first shot the car hits the policemen.

This is followed by a long burst of fire. The car's horn is heard continuously sounding, suggesting that the driver might be incapacitated.

13 seconds after the first shot the car comes to a standstill.

The Israeli police stated yesterday (January 18, 2016) that they killed Yaqub Musa Abu al-Qi'an, a Bedouin man when he tried to run them over in a terror attack, in Umm al-Hiran, Northern Negev.Forensic Architecture collaborated with Activestills to investigate the killing of the a Bedouin man, Yaqub Musa Abu al-Qi'an, and of a policeman, Erez Levi on January 18, 2017 in the illegalized Bedouin village of Umm al-Hiran in the northern Negev.Shortly before dawn January 18, a large police force raided the village in order to prepare for the demolition of several houses. This demolition was part of a plan to remove the entire village in order to clear the area for the building a new settlement for Jews only. The police said Abu al-Qi'an was involved in a terrorist attack and suggested he had "links to DAESH".To investigate the incident Forensic Architecture synchronised videos shot on the ground by members of Activestills with aerial footage released by Israeli police. The video we produced overlays the voiceover of the ground videos over the aerial police footage.Our analysis shows that:We can also identify the clear sound of a single gunshot at a time several policemen are seen surrounding the stopped vehicle.