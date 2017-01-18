© Romeo Ranoco / Reuters



A businessman whose family sent ransom to alleged kidnappers hoping he was still alive was killed by Philippine police the same day he went missing, according to South Korean Foreign Ministry. Seoul authorities demand justice.A gang of eight people, four Philippines police officers and one former policeman among them, were involved in kidnapping a South Korean citizen Ji Ick-joo from his house last October, according to the investigation, Seoul authorities revealed on Wednesday, AFP reported.Ji's wife reportedly sent the suspects a PHP 5 million ransom ($100,000) two weeks after he was kidnapped in the city of Angeles, not far from Manila. However, according to the results of investigation provided to the South Korean government by the Philippines' National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), the man in his 50s was already dead.On October 30, 12 days after Ji's death, the abductors demanded a ransom of PHP 8 million ($161,000) from his wife, but the woman couldn't raise the whole amount, according to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, which was first to report the news."It turned out it was an old modus operandi where bad cops claim there is a drug raid and turn it into a kidnap for ransom," Carlos told AFP.When Philippines Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay gave a call to South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se to inform him about the murder, the latter demanded answers."Minister Yun, expressing grave shock over the implication of Philippines police officers in the case, asked that the Philippines government get to the bottom of the case and bring those responsible to justice," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said, according to AFP., according to a 2015 report by the national ombudsman, as well as a 2013 survey by Transparency International.