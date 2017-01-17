Most of Your Discarded Clothes End Up in Landfills

"Knowing how Goodwill works can help you make smarter decisions when deciding if another jeans purchase is really worth it for you, for the donations staff and for the environment."

What Happens to Your Clothes Once You Drop Them Off With Goodwill?

"This isn't necessarily a good thing. Obviously, re-selling clothes into the U.S. secondhand market just encourages them to make the cycle all over again. And sending clothes overseas can majorly hinder the textile industries in developing countries, robbing locals of jobs and income."

African Textile Industries Suffer Due to Glut of Cheap Cast-Offs From the West

"Many of these countries in Africa used to have a fairly well-developed indigenous market for textiles and clothing and particularly for hand-crafted or hand-tailored clothes. And we've seen those markets virtually disappear ...

There is no question that the secondhand clothing market has had a significant impact on domestic African clothing production. The tailors, the small producers have been put out of business.

Those were good jobs for Africans and there are no jobs taking their place. This is a trade that feeds on the poor rather than benefits the poor."

"We need to find better uses for that 'going-out top' bought for $15 and worn only twice. Places such as Uganda, and Haiti, and India shouldn't have to be — and very soon may choose not to be — responsible for our excess."

The True Cost of Disposable Fashion

Overconsumption Is the Root of the Problem

"... [T]ake [author of 'Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion' Elizabeth] Cline's advice: 'Buy way less and buy better, so that used clothes can continue on in the best possible condition.'

Cline, who recently returned from a trip to Kenya, where she was studying the impacts of the 30 million pounds of used clothing the U.S. routes to the country each year, argues that while charities' lack of transparency around the donation process is a real problem, 'overconsumption of throwaway clothing is the root problem.'"

Alternatives to Donation Bins

Toxic Garment Dyes Wreak Environmental Havoc

Becoming a More Conscious Consumer

"Juan [Gerscovich, co-founder of Industry of All Nations] ... stands over a 250-gallon vat of indigo, set in a hole dug in the ground ... He acknowledges that the clothes produced this way aren't cheap — T-shirts from Industry of All Nations ... start at $40.

But like other organic manufacturers, he says the high cost of this clothing ideally will translate into consumers giving serious consideration to the impact of their purchases. 'Shopping is thought of as fickle, something mindless, but in fact it is one of the most important activities an individual can do,' he says. 'Shopping is the equivalent of voting.'"