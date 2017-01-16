© Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters



The Northern Ireland Assembly, the power sharing agreement between the region's two biggest parties, the Unionist Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) and Sinn Féin which largely draw support from the and Nationalist communities, was teetering on the brink of collapse in the wake of the so-called 'cash for ash' scandal before it succumbed on Monday.Subsidies paid to companies were not capped and it could end up costing taxpayers approximately £490 million ($591 million).She has ignored repeated calls for her to step aside while an investigation into the RHI is carried out.Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire, announced on Monday evening that the assembly will be dissolved on January 26 and the election will be held on March 2.Brokenshire said the election will have no effect on the UK government's plans to invoke Article 50 and set the so called Brexit process in motion at the end of March.