Hundreds attempt to block gas pipeline in Florida over health & environment risks (VIDEO)
Sun, 15 Jan 2017 16:32 UTC
The natural gas pipeline is to run 829 kilometers from central Alabama, through southwest Georgia, and down into central Florida. Its construction cost is estimated at around $3.2 billion.
Hundreds of protesters gathered near the city of Live Oak in the Sunshine State's Suwannee County to oppose the project. Some formed a living chain with their hands interlocked and protected with plastic tubes to prevent them from being forcibly detached. Others held up placards calling for the protection of water supplies.
"This pipeline is set to go through some of the most ecologically and biologically diverse areas in the country. It's jeopardizing not only the Suwannee River, but all the way down to Orlando and down to the Everglades," a PhD student at Florida University, Ryan Thompson, who was one of the protesters, told Ruptly video news agency.
Another protester, Laura Dailey, came from South Dakota, where she had been fighting the Dakota Access Pipeline. She told local television channel WCTV that she didn't want history to repeat itself in Florida.
"The same thing that is happening there is happening here: ground waters will be poisoned, the economy will eventually turn down," Dailey said.
The protest went peacefully, unlike a similar event in November 2016, when 14 people were arrested for stopping trucks from entering a construction site in neighboring Gilchrist County, Florida.
Amid Saturday's protest, Sabal Trail Transmission, the company building the pipeline, said the project is needed if the state's increasing demand is to be met.
"Current natural gas pipe-line infrastructure in Florida is either fully or near fully utilized. And isn't adequate to meet increased demand for natural gas in central and south Florida," the statement said.
Comment: See also: Florida Gov. Scott's undisclosed interest in Zika mosquito control company
- When Scott took office in 2011, he transferred millions of dollars in assets to his wife, including a $62-million investment in the walk-in clinic chain Solantic. Mrs. Scott reportedly sold the stake in Solantic the same year (this caused an uproar about perceived conflicts of interest- Florida ethics laws "generally prohibit public officials from having an ownership interest in companies that do business with the state or are subject to state regulation").
- In 2013, Scott had an undisclosed ownership stake in Spectra Energy when Florida's Public Service Commission (five members appointed by Scott) unanimously approved construction of the $3-billion Sabal Trail natural gas pipeline (a joint venture of Spectra and NextEra Energy).
- Scott also has a $712,000 stake in Energy Transfer and its affiliates and subsidiaries; Energy Transfer owns a 50 percent interest in the Florida Gas Transmission pipeline, which delivers nearly 65 percent of the natural gas consumed in Florida.
- In 2012 Scott owned a $210,000 stake in the private equity firm that owned 21st Century Oncology. That year the all-Republican governing board of taxpayer-supported Broward Health awarded the company an unprecedented 25-year, no-bid contract to supply radiation oncology services (the governor appoints Broward Health's board members).
Disinfo via Name Camoflage
Ever notice how, these days, very many ecologically damaging 'projects' are, rather than being accurately named, (e.g., our 1970's half - started, never finished, Thank God! - Cross-Florida Barge Canal. Nowadays it would be called the Peninsular Palmetto Aquatic Pathway, or such.
Same with this 'Sabal Trail' scam. (FYI: The Sabal Palm is the 'State Tree of Florida.')
