Talk radio hosts and bloggers could be invited to official White House press briefings once the Trump administration takes office, under a highly irregular proposal being floated that may also remove briefings from the West Wing.A report published by Esquire magazine on Saturday indicated the venue could be inside the Old Executive Office Building , just west of the White House."I know change is difficult sometimes," Spicer told Fox News. "But sometimes change can actually be better.""There's a lot of talk radio and bloggers and people that can't fit in right now and maybe don't have a permanency because they're not part of the Washington elite media," Spicer said,Around 200 journalists make up the White House press corps. The Brady press briefing room holds 49 seats for major media organisations, which are granted space by the White House Correspondent Association (WHCA). The Guardian is among those outlets allocated a space.It remains unclear how the proposal would be implemented, but it is likely to be interpreted as a hostile rebuke to conventional media outlets around the country.Jeff Mason, the WHCA president and Reuters White House correspondent, said he had a "constructive", nearly two-hour meeting with Spicer on Sunday. Mason "emphasized the importance of the White House press briefing room" and its proximity to West Wing officials."I made clear that the WHCA would view it as unacceptable if the incoming administration sought to move White House reporters out of the press work space behind the press briefing room," Mason said in a statement.Spicer agreed to discuss any changes to the current system with the WHCA, Mason said.the first the businessman has held since July 2016, hundreds of journalists crammed into a small pen as Trump frequently lambasted certain media organisations and occasionally individual reporters.which alleged frequent contacts between his campaign team and Russian authorities, and suggested the Kremlin held compromising material that could be used to blackmail Trump.Trump was also asked by a reporter at Breitbart News what his views were on media ethics and "fake news", to which he replied:"They're very, very dishonest people, but I think it's just something we're going to have to live with. I guess the advantage I have is that I can speak back.". Steve Bannon, Trump's incoming chief strategist and senior counselor, previously served as the site's executive chairman.for instance Alex Jones's InfoWars. During the campaign, Trump took the unprecedented step of appearing on Jones's site, known as America's foremost conservative conspiracy theory outlet. Jones has previously dismissed the Sandy Hook massacre, in which 20 elementary school students and six school staff were murdered, as " completely fake ", and has branded the September 11 terror attacks an " inside job ".Trump was interviewed for around 30 minutes by Jones in December 2015, and later called Jones a " nice guy ". Jones claimed in November that Trump called him to thank him for his support after winning the presidential election.