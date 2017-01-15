is live in:
Society's Child
Cheating wife stages home invasion to frame husband
Chicago Sun-Times
Fri, 13 Jan 2017 15:43 UTC
Mehwish Memon, 30, of the 9400 block of Bay Colony Drive in unincorporated Des Plaines; and Syed Hassan, 38, of the 2800 block of South King Drive in Chicago, were each charged Tuesday with home invasion, aggravated unlawful restraint and filing a false police report, police said.
About 11:20 p.m. Dec. 30, 2016, sheriff's police responded to Memon's home for a report of a home invasion, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff's office. Investigators were told a man in a black ski mask who was armed with a gun forced his way into the home. The gunman punched Memon in the face and tied up her 32-year-old husband with packaging tape before beating him with a stick.
Investigators eventually determined Hassan was the masked intruder and Memon planned the home invasion with him, police said.
Memon and Hassan were also charged Jan. 10 in connection with a Skokie police investigation in which a dead dog, marijuana and a gun were found in Memon's husbands vehicle, the sheriff's office said. In that case, investigators determined Memon had given Hassan a key to her husband's vehicle and — with her knowledge — shot and killed a dog, and placed its body inside the vehicle with the gun and marijuana.
Memon's bail was set at $200,000 and Hassan's was set at $400,000 during an appearance in court in Skokie on Thursday.
Clearly, the newest death of OBL has raised many more questions that have been empirically answered - again, our government is clearly out of control with little accountability. We who question are the ones who are thinking clearly - not the ones who blindly accept WH press releases as incontrovertible proof.
Apologies dued and heartfully received RC. lindamay
WoWa! Bad day RC? ... NAZIES??!!..re: this mice subject? p.s. i was being friendly RC!!! BTW do you always shout like this when you dont get your...
I was a sex slave for wanna-be Hollywood Starlets! (Snif..) I'll never get over it... WHAT - EVER. R.C.
Selfslapping... what a people! Turn your back to wildlife... literally and figuratively! Squinting with1 eyeshut again. Man!! I read a great...
Even the second density beings know that taking selfies is dumb.
Psychopaths usually get away with it.
THIS is an exception. And there's at least 50 innocent people doing time for every one event like this where cops do their jobs and seek the truth.
R.C.