© Joshua Lott / Reuters

All slaughterhouses across France will be equipped with CCTV cameras next year, the country's parliament voted, after the emergence of numerous shocking videos of animal cruelty in the facilities.The deputies voted 28-4 in favor of relevant amendments to be made to a bill on animal cruelty.In September, the France's National Assembly has issued a report, which suggested 65 measures to improve the "transparency and the inadequate controls" at French abattoirs.The parliamentary report which was commissioned in March, but was made public after another slaughterhouse animal cruelty video shocked the country.Filmed by animal activists from the L214 group at what is called an "animal-friendly" abattoir in Vigan, southern France, it showed workers cutting throats and cattle animals hung by the legs, while shaking and trying to break free.According to French law, since 1964 animals must be stunned when bleeding to avoid pain, with an exception for ritual killings in which an animal can be killed while it is still conscious, with the meat then being considered halal or kosher.